Celebs & Entertainment

Rapid fire with Tamannaah Bhatia!

There’s a whole different side to the actress that you’ve never encountered as we discover in this fun rapid fire with the beautiful actress

Catching up with Tamannaah Bhatia is always a pleasure. With one of the most genuine personalities, the actress is also absolutely moophat and we love that about her! There’s a whole different side to the actress that you’ve never encountered as we discover in this fun rapid fire with the beautiful actress.

Take a look!

In Frame: Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia wants to be a panda and if given the choice — would like to call Mars her home!
Tamannaah Bhatia

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com