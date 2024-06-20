Millie Bobby Brown surprises fans at Madame Tussauds

Millie Bobby Brown, the star of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, surprised a group of fans at Madame Tussauds London recently! The lucky attendees were there for the unveiling of Millie’s new wax figure, modelled after her character Enola Holmes.

Millie snuck in unnoticed and revealed herself to the excited fans. “There’s no event that wouldn’t be a Millie event without fans,” she said. She went on to express her gratitude for the support of her fandoms. After the surprise, Millie posed for photos with her fans and her wax doppelgänger. It was a day to remember for the lucky fans who got to meet their idol!