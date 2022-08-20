Indulge Gadgets: Here is our review of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone
Nothing launched its first smartphone, the Phone (1) in India in July this year with a unique design, an OLED display, dual rear cameras, and a mid-segment Snapdragon processor
