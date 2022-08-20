Home Videos Gadgets & Tech

Indulge Gadgets: Here is our review of the Nothing Phone (1) smartphone

Nothing launched its first smartphone, the Phone (1) in India in July this year with a unique design, an OLED display, dual rear cameras, and a mid-segment Snapdragon processor

author_img Published :  20th August 2022 03:07 PM   |   Published :   |  20th August 2022 03:07 PM

Nothing launched its first smartphone, the Phone (1) in India in July this year with a unique design, an OLED display, dual rear cameras, and a mid-segment Snapdragon processor

TAGS
Nothing Nothing Phone (1) smartphones gadget review tech

Comments