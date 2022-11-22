Indulge Gadgets: Here's our review of the CCA Lyra IEMs
The Lyra IEMs from Clear Concept Audio is a budget audiophile product that is a pretty good IEM to start with especially for those who are trying to get into the more technical side of music listening
Published : 22nd November 2022 06:16 PM | Published : | 22nd November 2022 06:16 PM
The Lyra IEMs from Clear Concept Audio is a budget audiophile product that is a pretty good IEM to start with especially for those who are trying to get into the more technical side of music listening