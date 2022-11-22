Home Videos Gadgets & Tech

Indulge Gadgets: Here's our review of the CCA Lyra IEMs

The Lyra IEMs from Clear Concept Audio is a budget audiophile product that is a pretty good IEM to start with especially for those who are trying to get into the more technical side of music listening

author_img Published :  22nd November 2022 06:16 PM   |   Published :   |  22nd November 2022 06:16 PM

The Lyra IEMs from Clear Concept Audio is a budget audiophile product that is a pretty good IEM to start with especially for those who are trying to get into the more technical side of music listening

TAGS
cca lyra In-Ear-Monitor headphones Tech Gadget Review

Comments