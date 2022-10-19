Indulge Gadgets: Godrej aer Smart Matic- Bluetooth Enabled Air Freshner
Last year, Godrej had come out with India’s mobile-controlled smart home fragrance which can help you control the scent of your environment by just using your cell phone. Here's our review of it
Published : 19th October 2022 01:04 PM | Published : | 19th October 2022 01:04 PM
Last year, Godrej had come out with India’s mobile-controlled smart home fragrance which can help you control the scent of your environment by just using your cell phone. Here's our review of it