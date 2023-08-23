Home Videos Gadgets & Tech

PLAYFIT Flaunt 2 Smartwatch: Indulge Gadgets

PLAYFIT FLAUNT2 draws its character from the evolution of wearable technology, offering a fashionably flaunt-worthy design, amazing battery backup, and advanced features. Watch the video to know more

23rd August 2023 06:50 PM

Tech Indulge Gadgets Playfit budget buys Farhaan Tipu Gadgets Review TheWorldofPlay Flaunt 2 Smartwatch review

