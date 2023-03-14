Syska Soundbar AlphaBeatZ Review: Indulge Gadgets
Syska has just recently introduced this 20 cm long soundbar to their collection of audio products. We have seen them come out with earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, but now they have gone one step ahead
Published : 14th March 2023 06:56 PM | Published : | 14th March 2023 06:56 PM
Syska has just recently introduced this 20 cm long soundbar to their collection of audio products. We have seen them come out with earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, but now they have gone one step ahead