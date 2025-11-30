5 celebs who eat natural foods to stay fit

Akshay Kumar is one of the most well-known celebs who eat natural foods. He follows a healthy diet consisting mostly of fresh fruits, vegetables and grains. Akshay Kumar's daily schedule is filled with a variety of grains and legumes, as well as lots of fresh veggies.
A huge part of his way of life involves following a clean lifestyle and eating native, seasonal and minimally processed foods. Milind Soman's preferred foods include homemade meals as well as traditional grains and locally grown fresh produce.
Shilpa Shetty enjoys eating foods that are healthy and natural. She focuses on eating things like vegetables cooked in steamed form, salads with no dressing or condiments. Instead of using packaged foods, she prefers healthy alternatives.
Virat Kohli's success as an athlete is largely due to being committed to clean, whole food in his diet. His meals typically contain lots of fruits, vegetables, lentils, nuts and also proper hydration. He has made the conscious decision to completely avoid eating refined sugar and junk food.
Kareena’s diet is rooted in wholesome Indian meals: dal, rice, vegetables, curd, and fruits. She relies on seasonal eating, minimal processing, and simple ingredients that keep her energy steady and digestion healthy.