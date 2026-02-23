Happy birthday Triptii Dimri: 5 lesser-known facts about the Bulbbul actress

Triptii Dimri was born to Meenakshi & Dinesh Prasad Dimri. Her father works in Air India. Triptii started her career in Bollywood with no direct connection at all.
Triptii Dimri completed her education in DPS Firozabad. She further studied sociology at a university in Delhi prior to her career in film. Because of this educational background, she has a strong understanding of human behaviour.
Triptii has made an incredible transformation from someone who was shy in front of the camera, to showing such confidence in her performances on screen. She attended numerous workshops and auditions for her improvement.
Many assume that her Bollywood film was with Laila Majnu. However, this is not true. She rather stepped into Bollywood with Poster Boys (2017), starring Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Earlier she was linked to Karnesh Sharma, who is Anushka Sharma’s brother. But recently she is seen with Sam Merchant, a successful hotelier and entrepreneur, owning Casa Waters, a luxury property in Goa.