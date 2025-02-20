Missing Day 2025: Five quotes from classic literature you can replace a mundane 'I miss you' text with

Prattusa Mallik
"The air I breathe in a room empty of you is unhealthy." – John Keats
"I miss you deeply, unfathomably, senselessly, terribly." – Franz Kafka
"Parting is all we know of heaven and all we need to know of hell." – Emily Dickinson
"What I want is to be with you, to spend my days and nights dreaming with you, until the stars themselves fade." – F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby
"In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you." – Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice