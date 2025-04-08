Five times Amit Trivedi proved that Bollywood music can be more than just love songs

Iktara, Wake Up Sid (2009)

Is Iktara a love song? Sure it is: it’s a song about falling in love with the uncertainty of life. With journeys that just begin with no end in sight, with stories you yet don’t know are complete. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s powerful lyrics found home in Amit Trivedi’s tune in this number. Replete with an interlude that plays out engrossed and unhurried, the song is one of those Bollywood tracks that were meant to be underrated gems but turned out to be classics instead.