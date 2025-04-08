Five times Amit Trivedi proved that Bollywood music can be more than just love songs

Prattusa Mallik
Is Iktara a love song? Sure it is: it’s a song about falling in love with the uncertainty of life. With journeys that just begin with no end in sight, with stories you yet don’t know are complete. Amitabh Bhattacharya’s powerful lyrics found home in Amit Trivedi’s tune in this number. Replete with an interlude that plays out engrossed and unhurried, the song is one of those Bollywood tracks that were meant to be underrated gems but turned out to be classics instead.
We don’t exaggerate when we say this song can bring you out of your gloomiest days. Like any signature Amit Trivedi song, this piece also features instrumental portions that deserve a mention of their own. The prelude in this song? Sounds like the promise of a new morning at the end of a bad dream.
If Azaadiyan reminds us of morning, Sham is the tune of a pleasant evening by a shimmering river. Featuring the primary instrumentation of an acoustic guitar, Sham is the perfect song for an evening playlist — whether you are chilling with friends or spending some quality time with yourself.
Manja is an inspiring number too, though more than rising above life struggles, it asks us to reflect on the relationships we hold so close to us. While the use of esraj in the track gives it a distinctive and melancholic melody, handclaps and various percussion instruments provide a subtle yet effective rhythmic backbone to the track, building in intensity as the song progresses.
If you need a simple yet wholesome song that fills you up with a warm, cosy feeling – Love You Zindagi is the track for you. The acoustic guitar, light percussion and subtle electronic textures makes up for a minimalist arrangement that lets the vocals and melody shine through. Soon after release, the song became and anthem for all of us who seek joy in everyday things!