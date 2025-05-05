Five Adele songs that shaped how we see love

Prattusa Mallik
This early hit captured the uncertainty and vulnerability of new love. It beautifully portrays the dilemma of whether to wholeheartedly pursue a budding romance or to recognise when it might be futile.
This raw and emotionally devastating ballad redefined how we view heartbreak and the difficulty of moving on. With its simple piano accompaniment and Adele's powerful vocals, the song encapsulates the pain of seeing a former love move on and the bittersweet acceptance that comes with it.
This nostalgic track explores the bittersweet feeling of reconnecting with a past love and reminiscing about the innocence and intensity of youthful romance. It highlights how love can evolve and how memories of shared experiences can evoke both joy and a sense of what has changed. The song reminds us that love can leave an indelible mark, even if it doesn't last forever.
This introspective song offers a more mature perspective on love and relationships, acknowledging the complexities and the need for understanding and forgiveness. It reflects on past choices and the lessons learned, suggesting that being "easy" on oneself and others is crucial for growth and navigating the aftermath of love, whether it's the end of a relationship or a period of personal change.