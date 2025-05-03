World Tennis Month: History of the tennis bracelet

Prattusa Mallik
Originally known as 'eternity bracelets' or 'line diamond bracelets,' these pieces featured a continuous, symmetrical row of diamonds or gemstones set closely together. They gained popularity in the 1920s, symbolising eternal love and often worn as a status symbol.
The name 'tennis bracelet' originated in 1978 during the US Open. Tennis star Chris Evert was playing a match when her delicate diamond bracelet broke and fell off her wrist.
Evert famously requested that the match be paused until her bracelet was found. This incident was televised and garnered significant media attention.
Jewellers quickly capitalised on the moment, and the term 'tennis bracelet' was coined, forever linking the elegant design with the world of tennis and active yet stylish wear.
The incident highlighted the bracelet's practicality and elegance, demonstrating that fine jewellery could be worn even during sporting activities. This led to a surge in popularity, and the tennis bracelet remains a timeless and versatile piece of jewellery today.