Women’s Day 2025: Five iconic moments in pop culture when women changed the narrative

On a recent podcast with YouTuber Lily Singh, singer Shreya Ghoshal revealed how love songs, even the ones expressing a woman’s feelings, are mostly penned by male lyricists. “Even love songs are written by a man. It is very difficult for a man to think on a woman’s behalf. Why can’t I hear her perspective of the story? It is always the man interpreting what she might be feeling or thinking. Let’s get a girl to write and compose. That needs to change,” she said.