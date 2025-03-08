Women’s Day 2025: Five iconic moments in pop culture when women changed the narrative

Prattusa Mallik
Miley Cyrus’ scintillating performance of Flowers at the 2024 Grammy Awards was definitely a standout moment. The musician wrote the song after her marriage with Liam Hemsworth ended on a bitter note, but then song went on to become a global anthem for self–love and earned Miley her first Grammy!
On a recent podcast with YouTuber Lily Singh, singer Shreya Ghoshal revealed how love songs, even the ones expressing a woman’s feelings, are mostly penned by male lyricists. “Even love songs are written by a man. It is very difficult for a man to think on a woman’s behalf. Why can’t I hear her perspective of the story? It is always the man interpreting what she might be feeling or thinking. Let’s get a girl to write and compose. That needs to change,” she said.
On an episode of Koffee With Karan, actress Vidya Balan was asked to mention one thing that men should know about women. “That women like it, need it and want it as much as they do,” Vidya said, underlining women’s agency on their desire.
At a parents’ race in her son Prince Harry’s school, Princess Diana ran barefoot, which went against royal protocol that requires royalty to be fully dressed at public events. However, this act of rebellion revealed to the world Diana’s determination to give her sons a childhood beyond royal protocols, prioritising her identity as a mother first and a royal next.
Actress Katharine Hepburn’s insistence on wearing trousers during the 1930s was a revolutionary act that transcended mere fashion. At a time when women were confined to dresses and skirts, her choice to wear pants became a powerful symbol of independence and defiance against societal expectations. By embracing practicality and personal style over conformity, Katherine helped pave the way for future generations of women to express themselves freely through their clothing.