Top 10 looks styled by birthday girl Rhea Kapoor

Prattusa Mallik
No matter how much criticism Sonam Kapoor might face as an actor, the fact that she has changed the rules of the Bollywood red carpet is undeniable. However, many of her iconic looks that did so, would perhaps not have been created if not for her stylist and sibling Rhea Kapoor.
From making bridal–wear look quirky to making celebs look like mageneficient art installations, here are 10 looks styled by Rhea Kapoor that low-key transformed the history of Indian red carpet fashion.
Alia Bhatt in custom Abu Jaani–Sandeep Khosla, for 2024 Joy Awards in Riyadh
Alia Bhatt in Anamika Khanna custom couture, for an award show in Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor in custom Amit Aggarwal, for an event celebrating her 25 years in cinema
Masaba Gupta in an ensemble from the Masaba X Rhea limited collection, The Chronicles of Femininity
Radhika Merchant in Robert Wun, for the first evening of her pre-wedding Mediterranean cruise
Radhika Merchant in Manish Malhotra, for her mausalu
Radhika Merchant in Anamika Khanna, for her haldi
Sonam Kapoor in Masaba Gupta, for the latter’s baby shower
Sonam Kapoor in Puneet Balana, for Karwa Chauth
Rhea Kapoor in Anamika Khanna, for her wedding