Top 10 looks styled by birthday girl Rhea Kapoor

No matter how much criticism Sonam Kapoor might face as an actor, the fact that she has changed the rules of the Bollywood red carpet is undeniable. However, many of her iconic looks that did so, would perhaps not have been created if not for her stylist and sibling Rhea Kapoor.

From making bridal–wear look quirky to making celebs look like mageneficient art installations, here are 10 looks styled by Rhea Kapoor that low-key transformed the history of Indian red carpet fashion.