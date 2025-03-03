Oscars 2025: Seven fashion trends on the red carpet this year

Neutrals run the game

Who says neutrals have to be boring? Oscars 2025 saw a comeback of neutrals in the celeb sartorial, be it black, brown or white. Add a dash of metallic sheen or the depth of shimmer and bam — you got the classy Hollywood look. Case in point — Andrew Garfield in Gucci and David Yurman or our very own Guneet Monga in Manish Malhotra.