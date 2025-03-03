Oscars 2025: Seven fashion trends on the red carpet this year

Prattusa Mallik
From bows and corsets to hourglass silhouettes and lacy hand gloves — vintage Hollywood was back at this year’s red carpet and we are here for it! Featuring here: Raffey Cassidy in Loewe and Joseph Saidian & Sons.
While the Oscars stage had surprisingly little drama this year, the red carpet more than made up for it. Be it Timothee Chalamet’s bright yellow custom Givenchy that popped out among the array of neutrals or Cynthia Erivo’s custom Louis Vuitton and Roberto Coin featuring a huge bow and voluminous silhouette, the bespoke pieces screamed larger–than–life.
As we had predicted earlier, sculptural gowns were all the rage this Oscars. This particular number by Christian Sirianoon for Whoopie Goldberg was our favourite. And those pockets on the gown? Lesson in power-dressing.
The previous years have seen a gradual decline of neckpieces from red carpet fashion, riding the tide of minimalism. This year, neckpieces have seemed to have featured more, with Coralie Fargeat’s silver serpentine necklace stealing the show!
We hate to tell you ‘we told you so’ but again, as we had predicted earlier, sequins featured big time this Oscars. We particularly loved how Selena Gomez managed to create such a balanced look with her rose gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren and that dazzling diamond necklace!
Be it among the men or the women — androgyny trended this Oscars and it all appears so balanced. Be it Lisa in in a Markgong tuxedo dress (don’t miss the little touch of red rose in the pocket) or Omar Apollo in the Valentino suit flaunting a dainty eye veil.
Who says neutrals have to be boring? Oscars 2025 saw a comeback of neutrals in the celeb sartorial, be it black, brown or white. Add a dash of metallic sheen or the depth of shimmer and bam — you got the classy Hollywood look. Case in point — Andrew Garfield in Gucci and David Yurman or our very own Guneet Monga in Manish Malhotra.