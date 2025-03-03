Oscars 2025: What we think Guneet Monga did right with her Manish Malhotra ensemble at the red carpet

If you’re thinking, ‘Well, what could one possibly do accessory–wise to mess up with this outfit?’, think again. Remember Leighton Meester's look at SAG Awards 2025? Yes, of course, the black cut-out dress by Elie Saab. Now remember her earrings? Possibly not. The white pearl earrings with little diamonds from Mikimoto is sure a stunner by itself, but perhaps a golden–hued earring would have been a better choice to round-off the fit, isn’t it?

Guneet Monga’s stylist knows better. The big, bold, gold-toned stone finger rings and earrings that Guneet wore complements the outfit without overpowering it. The stacked gold-toned metallic bangles add yet another powerful feminine touch to the outfit. The brown clutch that Guneet carries blends seamlessly with the outfit.

And we’re so glad the final look is sans the heavy neckpiece that was earlier revealed to be a part of this. Again, the piece was a stunner but this neater look is what we loved more!

Finally, the sleek hairdo, like all the other elements, keeps the focus on the structured outfit, and the makeup is kept balanced, with emphasis on the eyes.

