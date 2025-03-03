Oscars 2025: What we think Guneet Monga did right with her Manish Malhotra ensemble at the red carpet

While our eyes were scouring the Oscars 2025 red carpet for outfits that stood out this year, we stopped in awe when Anuja producer Guneet Monga arrived and posed for the camera. The Oscar-winning producer donned a stunning brown ensemble by Indian designer Manish Malhotra, styled to perfection. We couldn’t help but sit and decode the look!
The outfit by Manish Malhotra that Guneet wore is a fusion that consists of a structured corset-style top, a gown that resembles a draped saree, and a cape resembling an overcoat that adds drama to it.
The rich brown colour perfectly complements her warm undertones, while the metallic sheen gives it a lux appeal for the red carpet. The fabric appears to be a blend of silk or organza with a subtle sheen, adding depth to the look.
What we love about the outfit is how it blends structure and fluidity. The corset top gives definition to the waist while the draping adds movement. Finally, the cape not only balances out the femininity of these two, but also adds definition to Guneet’s broad shoulders. A lesson in power-dressing without making it too masculine, we say!
If you’re thinking, ‘Well, what could one possibly do accessory–wise to mess up with this outfit?’, think again. Remember Leighton Meester's look at SAG Awards 2025? Yes, of course, the black cut-out dress by Elie Saab. Now remember her earrings? Possibly not. The white pearl earrings with little diamonds from Mikimoto is sure a stunner by itself, but perhaps a golden–hued earring would have been a better choice to round-off the fit, isn’t it?
Guneet Monga’s stylist knows better. The big, bold, gold-toned stone finger rings and earrings that Guneet wore complements the outfit without overpowering it. The stacked gold-toned metallic bangles add yet another powerful feminine touch to the outfit. The brown clutch that Guneet carries blends seamlessly with the outfit.
And we’re so glad the final look is sans the heavy neckpiece that was earlier revealed to be a part of this. Again, the piece was a stunner but this neater look is what we loved more!
Finally, the sleek hairdo, like all the other elements, keeps the focus on the structured outfit, and the makeup is kept balanced, with emphasis on the eyes.
