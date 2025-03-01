Oscars 2025: 5 fashion trends that can rule the red carpet this year

Prattusa Mallik
Indian designers
With the rise of Indian artistes gracing the red carpets of major award shows, Indian designers, too, started featuring more and more on the red carpet couture (think Banita Sandhu in Amit Aggarwal for SAG Awards 2025). Now, more and more global stars are opting for silhouettes created by Indian designers, especially for award ceremonies. For example, Catherine O’Hara wore a Rahul Mishra creation at the last edition of Golden Globes. We expect the trend to rule the Oscars 2025 red carpet too!
Sequined silhouettes
Sequins add an instant sparkle and a sense of classic Hollywood glamour, which is always popular at the Oscars. From being used in subtle accents or in full-on dazzling displays, sequins also allow for diverse styles. Recently, Alicia Keys made a dazzling display in a D&G at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, while Demi Moore made a sparkling statement in an Alexander McQueen dress at BAFTA 2025 — both of which featured sequin.
Sculptural gowns
Sculptural designs have been gaining traction in recent high-fashion collections and on red carpets, pointing at a growing appreciation for avant-garde and artistic silhouettes. We still can’t get over how majestic Shōgun star Anna Sawai’s custom sculptural red and black gown by Armani Privé at the SAG Awards 2025 was! It’s very likely we’ll see a rise in sculptural silhouettes at the 2025 Oscars too.
Tribute outfits
Tribute outfits on the Oscars red carpet are always a captivating element, and there’s a potential for more in 2025. There’s a growing trend of nostalgia in fashion, with designers and celebrities drawing inspiration from iconic figures from the past eras or sometimes even their partners! When Kylie Jenner was wearing a 1999 silver chainmail Versace dress at the recent Golden Globes, she was channeling Liz Hurley in the lilac version of the dress from her awards night date with Hugh Grant, to support her beau, Timothee Chalamet. Or the fact that Taylor Swift gave a subtle nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, when her Grammys 2025 dress featured a stunning chain with rubies dangling on her left thigh, with the letter ‘T’.
Vintage feminine
Be it in the presence of sheer, floral detailing or hourglass silhouette — the old Hollywood/vintage feminine fashion is back on the red carpet and how! Think Ariana Grande in a sheer Loewe bustier dress at the SAG Awards 2025 or Kerry Washington flaunting black satin gloves at Golden Globes 2025. The trend is sure to rule the Oscars 2025 red carpet.