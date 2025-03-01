Oscars 2025: 5 fashion trends that can rule the red carpet this year

Tribute outfits

Tribute outfits on the Oscars red carpet are always a captivating element, and there’s a potential for more in 2025. There’s a growing trend of nostalgia in fashion, with designers and celebrities drawing inspiration from iconic figures from the past eras or sometimes even their partners! When Kylie Jenner was wearing a 1999 silver chainmail Versace dress at the recent Golden Globes, she was channeling Liz Hurley in the lilac version of the dress from her awards night date with Hugh Grant, to support her beau, Timothee Chalamet. Or the fact that Taylor Swift gave a subtle nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce, when her Grammys 2025 dress featured a stunning chain with rubies dangling on her left thigh, with the letter ‘T’.