Oscars 2025: Here are our predictions for winners in popular categories

Beknownst to every cinephile across the world, the 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. While netizens have been fighting over their favourite nominees on Reddit and Twitter, we bring you our own predictions for the winners across seven popular categories for Oscars 2025:

Best Picture: Anora

The film follows Anora, a Brooklyn sex worker, whose life turns upside down when she impulsively marries Vanya, the son of a Russian oligarch. Anora marries a mass-favourite elements such as the ‘romance gap’ trope along with arthouse sensibilities, a combination often favoured by the Academy. Its recent wins at the precursor awards, including the Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards and the Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards, further solidifies its win.

Best Director: Sean Baker, Anora

With much of the praise for Anora being directed towards director Sean Baker, he certainly makes a compelling choice for winning this category. His ability to navigate complex themes and elicit powerful performances from his actors earned him a DGA award — the award that often aligns with the Academy’s choice.

Best Actor in a Lead Role: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

In The Brutalist, Adam Broody delivers a deeply moving portrayal of László Tóth, a Hungarian Jewish architect navigating post-war America. Apart from critics worldwide praising his performance, the themes of artistic struggle personified in him is something that often resonates with Academy voters. His recent win at the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for this role further cements his chances to win.

Best Actress in Lead Role: Demi Moore, The Substance

Demi’s portrayal in the film has been lauded for its intensity and commitment. She delivers a physically and emotionally demanding performance that has resonated with critics and audiences alike, especially at a time when conversations around ‘positive aging’ is gaining momentum. Her recent win at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, along with the narrative of Demi‘s Oscar being long ‘overdue’ might play a key role in Academy voting.

Best Original Score: The Brutalist

Daniel Blumberg's score is praised for its distinctiveness, effectively capturing the film's complex themes and emotional depth. The score has already won several critics awards including BAFTA for Best Original Score, which is a strong indicator of Oscar potential.