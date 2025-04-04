Beyond a sex symbol: Five films that established birthday girl Parveen Babi as a powerful actor

Prattusa Mallik
Her portrayal of Anita, a modern, independent woman, was a departure from typical Hindi film heroines. She brought a nuanced performance to the role, showcasing her ability to portray strong characters.
Parveen held her own alongside Amitabh Bachchan, demonstrating her ability to handle complex emotional scenes, in this film.
While a multi–starrer, her portrayal of Jenny was memorable. She brought a signature charm and energy to the character, contributing to the film’s iconic status.
Her role as a determined journalist showcased her versatility. She played a memorable character who was integral to the film’s narrative.
In this film, she displayed her comedic timing and charisma. She proved that she could handle light–hearted roles with as much skill as dramatic ones.