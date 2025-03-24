Five projects that marked the evolution of birthday boy Emraan Hashmi as a serious actor

Prattusa Mallik

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

This film marked a turning point in Emraan’s career, where he portrayed the complex character of Shoaib Khan. The actor’s performance was widely appreciated, demonstrating his ability to handle intense and layered roles.

The Dirty Picture (2011)

His portrayal of a filmmaker in this biographical drama was nuanced and impactful, contributing to the transformation of his image in Bollywood.

Shanghai (2012)

This Dibakar Banerjee political thriller allowed him to showcase his versatility. His role as a local journalist was raw and realistic, earning him critical acclaim.

Main Rahoon Ya Naa Rahoon (2016)

This music video, featuring Armaan Maalik in the vocals, became the half–soul’s anthem within days of its drop! In all seriousness though, Emraan’s portrayal of a man in unrequited love left an indelible impression on the audience for years to come.

Bard of Blood (2019)

This Netflix web series allowed Emraan Hashmi to explore a long–form character. His role as a former agent, showed that he can carry a serious and dramatic role beyond a film’s duration.

