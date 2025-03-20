Beyond Snow White: Five films that retold fairy tales right

Disney’s Snow White, the recent most film adaptation of the The Grimm Brothers fairytale, releases in the theatres tomorrow. However, critics who’ve had the chance to watch the film already, have mostly given negative reviews so far — stating that the Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot–starrer has lost the essence of the original text while contemporising it and thereby suffering from an ‘identity crisis’.

While you can still go to the theatres tomorrow and decide for yourselves, we bring to you an recommendation of five films, who have successfully walked the tight rope of storytelling and modernising a classic.