Beyond Snow White: Five films that retold fairy tales right

Disney’s Snow White, the recent most film adaptation of the The Grimm Brothers fairytale, releases in the theatres tomorrow. However, critics who’ve had the chance to watch the film already, have mostly given negative reviews so far — stating that the Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot–starrer has lost the essence of the original text while contemporising it and thereby suffering from an ‘identity crisis’.
While you can still go to the theatres tomorrow and decide for yourselves, we bring to you an recommendation of five films, who have successfully walked the tight rope of storytelling and modernising a classic.
Rapunzel, the story’s protagonist, is portrayed in the film as a proactive and independent character. She actively pursues her dreams and desires, rather than passively waiting for a prince to rescue her, unlike in the original lore.
The relationship between Rapunzel and Flynn Rider (who is a non–royale unlike in the original story) is also characterised by banter, humour and mutual respect, reflecting a more modern relationship dynamic. Their relationship evolves through shared experiences and growth, rather than an instant ‘love at first sight’.
This film offers a reinterpretation of Sleeping Beauty from the perspective of the ‘villain’, Maleficent. It explores themes of betrayal, forgiveness and the complexity of good and evil, challenging traditional notions of these concepts. It also gives a deeper understanding of why a villian, becomes a villian.
The musical film intertwines several classic fairy tales, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel. The Rob Marshall–starrer delves into the consequences of ‘happily ever after’ examining the complexities of human desires and the responsibilities that come with them.
The casting of Halle Bailey, a Black actress, as Ariel was a landmark moment. It brought much–needed representation to a beloved Disney princess, allowing young Black girls to see themselves reflected in a classic fairytale. The focus on Ariel’s independence and her desire to explore the world beyond her own also resonated with contemporary themes of female empowerment.
The film directly confronted and satirised the established narrative surrounding a cultural icon like Barbie, a figure that has long been associated with unrealistic beauty standards and gender stereotypes. It flips the script, exploring themes of feminism, patriarchy and the complexities of womanhood in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences. Not only did the Greta Gerwig directorial sparked a worldwide conversation on feminism but also made us fall in love with pink!