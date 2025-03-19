Alanna Panday’s second wedding anniversary celebration is straight out of Pinterest

Prattusa Mallik
Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s second wedding anniversary celebration was transformed into a Pinterest-perfect paradise.
With a theme inspired by the Eden Garden, the brunch setting was an elegant fusion of lush florals, serene hues and timeless sophistication.
Created by the luxury décor brand Do It Up, the celebration embodied the essence of romance, with fresh, stunning floral arrangements that brought a whimsical charm to the ambiance.
Every element, from the delicate table settings to the tranquil colour palette, was thoughtfully curated to reflect the couple’s journey while creating an intimate, picturesque experience.