Five sunscreens that work without leaving that dreadful white cast

Prattusa Mallik

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++

With a lightweight, gel-based formula, this sunscreen is designed to be non-greasy and avoids leaving a white cast, making it suitable for various skin types.

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++

We all know this label for its ingredient-focused approach. Their sunscreen is formulated to be lightweight and avoid a white cast, with added multi–vitamins.

Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide

This sunscreen is formulated to be fast absorbing, and to not leave a white cast. It also contains vitamin C and Niacinamide, which are good for the skin.

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA++++

Designed to be cooling and lightweight, this sunscreen contains hyaluronic acid and is designed to not leave a white cast.

Dr. Sheth's Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen

Formulated for a healthy glow, this sunscreen is designed to be quick absorbing, and to not leave a white cast. It also contains ceramides and vitamin C.

Read next story!