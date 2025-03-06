Five tried–and–tested skincare products that does the job without clogging your pores

Here’s a trade secret from someone who is apprehensive about trying out new products yet loves to review them — very few of the products she receives in packages actually trickle down to her skincare routine. However, like the wise say, “The exception proves the rule.” As someone with combination skin and pores prone to get clogged easily, here are five products that this author can not do without — especially during the summer, all under the affordable luxury segment.
This gentle cleanser removes all the oil and dirt from your skin, without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. Though on the costlier side, the facewash needs not more than two pumps per wash and a 250 ml bottle can last you a whole year! ₹2,370. Available online.
Apply a few drops of this one on damp face after cleansing, and you can notice the difference from the very first usage. The serum provides deep hydration to the skin, to the point that you’ll be tempted to let go of your moisturiser (you shouldn’t). Resultantly, the skin appears more firm and smooth — almost as if you’ve applied primer or one of those Instagram filters! ₹595. Available online.
Of all the skincare products with avocado extract, this is perhaps the best one. The fact that avocado can act as a good moisturiser is well–established by now. Featuring as the protagonist in this sunscreen, avocado extract makes your skin plump. This sunscreen does its job very well, without leaving that dreadful heaviness and white cast that most of its competitors do. ₹599. Available online.
For the ones who always have the fear of excess oil on their face after applying moisturiser, this can be a game-changer. It only moisturises as much as needed, and stays for several hours without making your face feel sticky. ₹307. Available online.
Experts have often weighed in on the demerits of using petroleum jelly on the lips, and the best moisturiser (read, Boroline) can not be used in public because of its white cast. Then what do we use when we don’t want a tint but just some good old hydration on the lips. This lip balm is the solution of that very problem. While the goodness of calendula heals cracked lips, ghee keeps the lips supple for longer hours. ₹695. Available online.