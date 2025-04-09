Why Jaya Bachchan is worth more than just what you see in pap videos

When you type ‘Jaya Bachchan’ into any search bar, the most common recommendations that appear are ‘jaya bachchan angry’ or ‘jaya bachchan hair oil recipe’. While she has been in the limelight in the recent times mostly for her unpleasant interactions with the paparazzi or her controversial statements on her granddaughter’s podcast, it is worth noting that the actress’s contributions to the film industry and society in general extends to so much more than that.

If this has piqued your interest, here are five facets of Jaya Bachchan’s work and public persona that you will find interesting.