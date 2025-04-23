Happy birthday Manoj Bajpayee: 10 facts about him you may not know

Though Manoj moved to Delhi at the age of 17 to pursue his acting dream, he was rejected by the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) three times. Following the NSD rejections, actor Raghubir Yadav suggested he attend director Barry John's acting workshop. John was so impressed that he hired Bajpayee as a teaching assistant. When he applied to NSD for the fourth time, they offered him a teaching position instead of admission as a student.