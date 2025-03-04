As Millie Bobby Brown addresses body shaming, here are five times celebs shut down trolls in the past

Actress Millie Bobby Brown, who began acting aged ten, took to Instagram to criticise media scrutiny of her appearance. She highlighted articles by journalists, including women, who questioned the transformation of her body and face. Millie asked why people cannot accept her natural growth, labelling the commentary ‘bullying’. “The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing,” she said.

However, the Stranger Things star isn’t the first celebrity who has addressed such a concern in the last few years. Here are five times popular figures in the entertainment industry shut down trolls for body shaming.