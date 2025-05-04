Mother’s Day 2025: Five celeb moms whose struggles inspire us

Prattusa Mallik
The actress has been vocal about her proactive health decisions, including undergoing preventative double mastectomy and oophorectomy due to a high risk of cancer. Her openness about these personal and significant choices, made to ensure she could be there for her six children, highlights her fierce dedication to motherhood in the face of fear and public scrutiny.
Madam C.J. Walker was a pioneering African American entrepreneur who built a haircare empire. As a single mother to her daughter, A'Lelia Walker, she faced immense racial and gender discrimination in a time of profound societal inequality.
Princess Diana navigated the rigid traditions of the British Royal Family while striving to create a more modern and emotionally connected upbringing for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. She often broke protocol to be more hands-on, prioritising their emotional well-being and exposing them to life outside palace walls.
Neena Gupta is an acclaimed Indian actress who made the unconventional choice to raise her daughter, Masaba Gupta, as a single mother in a time when it was less accepted in Indian society. She faced societal judgment and financial challenges but remained steadfast in her commitment to providing for and nurturing her daughter.
Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress, chose to become a single mother by adopting two daughters, Renee and Alisah. In a culture where single parenthood through adoption was not as common, she embraced this path with grace and determination.