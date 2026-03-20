Dwyane Wade reflects on financial mistakes he made as a young athlete

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the retired athlete talked about the mistakes he made at 21. He said, "I made my first million when I was 21 years old. I didn't trust no one in the beginning. It took me about six to seven years before I even was open to it."

The former player continued, "And it took me going through a lot of things — lawsuits, divorces, all the things I was going through — and then I opened up to trust someone because I was going to lose everything, I felt like."

Dwyane basically found it extremely difficult to have faith in people after signing the biggest contract of his career thus far, all those years ago. His advice to the young athletes to have faith and trust in people. He is also the chair of the JPMorganChase Athlete Council which he says will provide the next generation sports figures to look upto and take suggestions from.

Every journey in life is a learning experience, and mistakes are the biggest teachers. "We make a mistake, and we know not to do that again... You can be imperfect. You don't have to get everything right... but in the midst of making those mistakes, make sure you learn from them immediately", Dwyane added.

Dwyane says that young people should not rush into decisions they do not have complete faith in. If he could, he would share the same advice with his younger self, telling him to take life as it comes because he believes he moved quite fast in his life when he was young.