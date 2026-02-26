Is LeBron James planning retirement to take on a new NBA role?

In Eric's words, "Beyond James' next team as a player, there's a rumor going around the league that he will be the face of the NBA's expansion team in Las Vegas. One line of thinking is that he might retire, and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, might sell the rest of his agency to UTA (United Talent Agency). With financial backing, they then might look to step into ownership roles."

With Laker's dwindling form, LeBron has to repeatedly face questions about his potential retirement. Recently, in a post match press conference, the basketball player had said, "I haven't even thought to the point of a farewell tour or whatever the case may be because I haven't had that conversation with myself and my family on when it's over".

Some reports also hint at team change, suggesting his home team, Cleveland Cavaliers as the destination where LeBron might sign off from. This was the first team in his career where he played from 2003 to 2010. However, the financial constraints make the deal difficult since the player would definitely have to take a pay cut should he choose to move.

There are also talks about LeBron going to either the Golden State Warriors or the New York Knicks. As things stand, there is no official confirmation about the possibility of retirement or a move to a different team. More importantly, the aforementioned expansion in Las Vegas is also awaiting approval by the NBA. Hence, fans will have to wait for the official word in this regard.