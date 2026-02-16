All-Star LeBron James says he still doesn’t know whether his 23rd NBA season will be his last

LeBron James still hasn’t decided whether his unprecedented 23rd NBA season will be his last.

“When I know, you guys will know,” James told reporters Sunday after arriving at Intuit Dome to play in his 21st All-Star Game. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I just want to live. That’s all.”

The 41-year-old James again confirmed he is not on a farewell tour this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, even though he teared up during a tribute to his career in Cleveland last month. He has also spoken repeatedly about the importance of savoring moments of the season with his teammates, including his 21-year-old son, Bronny.

And while he deftly parried this All-Star Game round of questions about his future with the same basic answer he has given for months, James expressed gratitude for another chance to make memories with Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant on the All-Star stage. The veteran superstars were slated to play together on the “Stripes” team of American All-Stars before Curry’s knee injury sidelined him, but Curry is still attending the game.