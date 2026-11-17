Prattusa
With Robert Pattinson officially announced as the next James Bond, the internet is buzzing about the British star stepping into the legendary cinematic tuxedo. While Robert prepares to receive his license to kill, we cannot help but wonder what a desi iteration of the 007 universe would look like.
Blessed with Greek god looks and unparalleled action prowess, Hrithik Roshan is a natural fit for the famed British spy. From jaw-dropping stunts to his incredibly suave red carpet demeanour, Hrithik effortlessly embodies the lethal yet sophisticated charm required to order a martini shaken, not stirred.
If the franchise ever wants a flamboyant reboot, Ranveer Singh is the ultimate wildcard. While known for his eccentric fashion, Ranveer possesses intense acting chops and magnetic screen presence. He would bring a darker, more volatile edge to the secret agent while easily handling the intense physical combat sequences.
Following his massive global breakout, Ram Charan has proven he can command the screen with stoic intensity. The pan-Indian star brings a quiet confidence and phenomenal athletic ability to his roles. Ram would deliver a grounded, fiercely loyal and physically imposing iteration of the world's most famous secret agent.
Known for his intense preparation and versatility, Vicky Kaushal would make a highly realistic and gritty spy. Having already played military and intelligence roles, Vicky understands the tactical mindset. He combines raw physical dominance with a brooding vulnerability that mirrors the complex emotional depths of modern Ian Fleming adaptations.
No list of suave leading men is complete without Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar recently proved his blockbuster action mettle with phenomenal success. With unmatched global charisma, sharp wit and undeniable gravitas, Shah Rukh would bring an irresistible, seasoned magnetism to the iconic double-o operative on the big screen.