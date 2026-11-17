Atreyee Poddar
Amazon MGM confirmed Robert Pattinson as the next 007, with Denis Villeneuve directing. Now everyone wants to know who stands opposite him. No co-star has been announced, and the studio has said nothing on female casting. That hasn’t stopped us from having opinions.
Emma Watson has largely stepped back from screen acting but a Bond role would be a comeback event, and a Villeneuve spy film is a tough place to ease back in.
Elizabeth Olsen has serious dramatic chops, and her thrillers prove it. But the Scarlet Witch shadow is long, and Bond would risk feeling like another franchise sequel for her.
Zendaya is already in Villeneuve’s orbit through Dune, and she is probably the biggest name here. A star this big could swamp a Bond ensemble, and her schedule is already packed.
Simone Ashley has undeniable screen presence, and a British lead suits the franchise. She just hasn’t had a thriller to prove she can carry the tension yet.
Marisa Abela is sharp, unpredictable and fearless on screen. She could make a great scheming femme fatale, though a lead may be a stretch this early in her career.
Zoë Kravitz already shared a franchise with Pattinson as Catwoman in The Batman, so the chemistry is established. The catch is that it might feel like a reunion tour rather than a fresh start.
Jayme Lawson is another Batman alum and a rising talent with intensity. She would be the freshest face on this list and the biggest swing for the studio.
Margaret Qualley is the market favourite. Prediction markets currently have her at roughly 60% odds, well ahead of the field. She is physical and magnetic, and she is willing to go strange. The case against her is that favourites in casting markets have a way of falling flat.
Anya Taylor-Joy has worked with him on Dune: Part Two. She can play ice-cold and vulnerable in the same scene, which is exactly what a spy thriller needs. She is also a proven action lead after Furiosa.
Renate Reinsve the dark-horse prestige pick. Villeneuve favours European arthouse sensibility, and Renate has the emotional depth to make a Bond film feel like a character study.
Anna Sawai won an Emmy for Shōgun, where she carried a sprawling drama with stillness and steel, and she has shown action credentials in Monarch. She works in multiple languages and has global appeal, which suits a franchise that sells worldwide.