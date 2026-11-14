Loved Student of the Year: After Dark? Here are 5 school murder mysteries you must watch

DEBOLINA ROY
Student of the Year: After Dark stars Aditi (Shanaya Kapoor), who is trying to secretly find out what happened to her twin sister. Aayesha is found drowned in a freezing lake. Aditi then decides to go to St. Teresa’s to get revenge for her sister's passing. If you loved the blend of high school glitz and campus murder, you can swipe right to see more thrilling shows like this!
Class, Netflix
A trio of scholarship students at Hampton International School in Delhi ignite a heated class war with bullying and secret love affairs within the school. When a shocking death occurs, all students become suspects.
School of Lies, JioHotstar
At an exclusive boarding school called RISE, a 12-year-old child goes missing. As the counsellor investigates, she finds out that many of the students have suffered from trauma, manipulation and disturbing secrets within the prestigious school.
Riverdale, Netflix
After a wealthy child named Jason Blossom is murdered, four friends delve into the darkest parts of their town as they uncover occult conspiracies, masked murderers and mysteries.
Elite, Netflix
Three working class students won scholarships to Spain's top private school, but quickly find they don't fit in with their wealthy classmates. When one of them is discovered dead, police investigations and flashbacks reveal some shady stories about corruption, drugs and rivalries within the school.
One of Us Is Lying, JioHotstar
Five high school students are caught up in a detention. However, the creator of the infamous rumour app has a severe allergic reaction and dies. The remaining four must find out who committed the murder before their secrets are revealed.