Five OTT releases to stream if you loved Netflix’s dance drama Best of the Best

Prattusa
Set in an elite ballet academy, this gripping series combines breathtaking choreography with dark psychological drama. Following the mysterious fall of a star pupil, the competitive dancers will do anything to succeed.
This feel-good film follows a clumsy high schooler who forms a ragtag dance troupe to get into her dream college. Starring Sabrina Carpenter, it perfectly captures the joy of movement.
After a Broadway audition goes disastrously wrong, a self-centred dancer returns home to train a misfit group of young girls. Starring Sofia Carson, the film delivers heartwarming redemption and spectacular routines.
This touching South Korean series follows a 70-year-old man who finally pursues his lifelong dream of learning ballet with the help of a struggling young prodigy. It beautifully explores intergenerational friendships and chasing passions.
Expanding the iconic film franchise, this gritty series dives into the fierce world of Atlanta’s competitive performing arts scene. Packed with incredible hip-hop battles and raw emotional drama, it perfectly captures youthful ambition.