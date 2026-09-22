6 traditional Bengali elements to elevate your festive decor

Subhadrika Sen
Alpona: The traditional rice flour liquid alpona may have had a poster colour evolution, but it is still one of the most sought after decorations during any festivities. Alternatively, one can also use pre-made alpona stickers and remove them as desired.
Shola: These light weight materials are very popular for making garlands and decorative pieces which are aesthetic, sturdy and come in various colours. These sustainable and reusable pieces are a huge hit.
Traditional Textiles: Textiles have moved beyond just wearable pieces. Home décor items like table runners, bedsheets, pillow covers, mats, rugs, etc come in traditional kantha, jamdani, patachitra motifs which can be used to heighten the look of your homes.
Teracotta: Many choose to decorate their prayer corners with terracotta statues of Goddess Durga along with her family. That apart, terracotta horses are quite popular and usually placed to match a vibrant, rustic décor.
Dhunuchi / Lamps: Long before dhunuchi became the famous dance, they were used to purify the air. You can place one and light it during the evenings. Alternatively, hand painted diyas with tea candles also add light to the rooms.
Brassware: Replace the regular glass, plastic or steel serve ware with brass ones. It would give you the feel of sitting in a zamindar courtyard and having a curated delicious meal right from your homes.
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