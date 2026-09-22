Planning a trip to India during Diwali? The best places in the country to experience the festival of lights

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

If you prefer a Diwali celebration that is spiritually rooted, there can be no better place than Varanasi. Here, you can take in the beauty of the Ganges River adorned with the reflection of the diyas that line the stone steps and enjoy the grand Ganga Aarti. The city also lights up 15 days after the main festival, to celebrate Dev Deepawali.