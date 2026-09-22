Planning a trip to India during Diwali? The best places in the country to experience the festival of lights

Udisha
Delhi
The national capital is vibrant and beautiful during the Festival of Lights. From Diwali Melas organised at various corners, to drone shows over India Gate, it is also the perfect time to enjoy the best of the city's food and historical monuments which are beautifully lit up.
Kolkata, West Bengal
It is twice the celebration for Bengalis who celebrate Kali Puja that coincides with Diwali. Kolkata is awake all night with colourful, artistic pandals decorating the city besides massive light installation. Light a lamp and enjoy the best of the city's food to mark the day.
Udaipur, Rajasthan
Very few cities celebrate Diwali as beautifully as the City of Lakes. Take a boat ride on the Lake Pichola and enjoy the reflection of lights on the water as you float past the gorgeously illuminated City Palace. End the day with dinner at a rooftop restaurant that looks over the city adorned with lamps.
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
If you prefer a Diwali celebration that is spiritually rooted, there can be no better place than Varanasi. Here, you can take in the beauty of the Ganges River adorned with the reflection of the diyas that line the stone steps and enjoy the grand Ganga Aarti. The city also lights up 15 days after the main festival, to celebrate Dev Deepawali.
Jaipur, Rajasthan
The famous Pink City of India becomes a vision to behold on Diwali. From the iconic Johari Bazaar and Bapu Bazaar to the narrow streets, every corner is lit up with colourful lights. If you want to enjoy a panoramic view of the glowing city while enjoying the fireworks in the sky, plan a dinner at Nahargarh Fort.
Amritsar, Punjab
This city beautifully blends the Hindu festival of lights with the Sikh celebration of Bandi Chhor Divas. On Diwali, the Golden Temple, decorated with fairy lights, looks gorgeous. If you are a foodie, do not miss the famous langar.
Goa
If you want a unique Diwali, head to Goa. The state observes Naraka Chaturdashi which features massive, hand-crafted effigies of the demon king Narakasura that are paraded at dawn and then burnt. This is followed by energetic parties and local festive celebrations.