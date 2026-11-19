Prattusa
Starting with a simple phone camera, Bhuvan Bam revolutionised Indian digital comedy through his beloved multi-character sketches. Effortlessly switching between quirky personas like Titu Mama and Banchoddas, Bhuvan captures middle-class chaos with sharp wit and heartfelt charm. His seamless evolution from viral creator to acclaimed actor keeps audiences thoroughly entertained.
Known for his high-energy sketches and pitch-perfect expressions, Ashish Chanchlani turns everyday family drama, exam stress and festive chaos into laugh-out-loud moments. With millions tuning in for his relatable storytelling, Ashish continues to push creative boundaries, recently expanding into larger digital productions like Ekaki whilst keeping his signature humour intact.
Blending sharp observation with effortless mimicry, RJ Karishma has mastered the art of portraying hilariously familiar Indian household dynamics. Whether slipping into her mother’s sari to play four characters at once or unpacking workplace quirks, Karishma’s crisp comic timing and authentic dialogue make her reels endlessly shareable across generations.
Bringing unfiltered Delhi humour straight to your screen, Harsh Beniwal thrives on loud, chaotic and wildly relatable storytelling. From exaggerated sibling rivalries to hilarious friendship banter, Harsh crafts skits packed with punchy dialogues and infectious energy. His unapologetic desi style ensures every upload sparks instant laughs and massive engagement.
A former radio jockey turned digital sensation, RJ Abhinav wins hearts with his spot-on celebrity mimicry and clever parodies. Armed with expressive body language and razor-sharp vocal impressions, Abhinav transforms mundane daily situations into pure comedic gold. His natural confidence and breezy desi humour make him a must-follow entertainer.