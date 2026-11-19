Atreyee Poddar
Good Will Hunting (1997)
A gifted young man uses anger and deflection to avoid his past, until therapy breaks through.
Manchester by the Sea (2016)
A man numbed by guilt and loss who can’t ask for help.
Ordinary People (1980)
A family unravels after a death, and the surviving son struggles with guilt and depression.
Aftersun (2022)
A daughter looks back on a holiday with her father, whose quiet depression she only understands later.
Beautiful Boy (2018)
A father’s view of his son’s addiction.
A Death in the Gunj (2016)
A sensitive young man slowly worn down by mockery and unspoken grief.
Aligarh (2015)
The true story of a lonely professor hounded by stigma.
Tamasha (2015)
A man trapped in a life that doesn’t fit who he is.
Chhichhore (2019)
Young men, the pressure to succeed, and a suicide attempt at the story’s centre.
Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)
A withdrawn, anxious man whose mind splits. It’s more thriller than clinical portrait, so treat its depiction loosely.