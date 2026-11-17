DEBOLINA ROY
The Crown, Netflix
This grand historical drama documents Queen Elizabeth II's reign from her wedding in 1947 until the 21st century. It looks at political plots, personal sacrifices, and public scandals that have affected the history of the royal family.
Victoria, Prime Video
This historical drama narrates the story of Queen Victoria and how she ascended the throne at the tender age of 18. The series shows the young queen's tumultuous early years, her passionate romance with Prince Albert, and her manipulation of 19th-century court intrigue.
The Royals, Prime Video
This royal conspiracy drama, set in London, depicts the fictional royal family caught up in the events of a sudden tragedy. The unprepared heir to the throne deals with both public and personal issues that come with royal life.
Harry & Meghan, Netflix
This docuseries comprises six episodes, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are interviewed regarding their courtship journey and marriage, along with their decision to walk away from the duties of the Royals in the U.K.
The Tudors, Prime Video
Jonathan Rhys Meyers takes the role of a spirited, young King Henry VIII. Based on the life and times of the Tudor family, the series explores his changing of alliances in politics, struggles with the Holy See, and six marriages that brought about a change in England's monarchy.
The Windsors, Netflix
This British sitcom takes a humorous approach to life in the royal household. The show lampoons famous characters such as Prince Charles, Camilla, Wills, Kate, and Harry in their day-to-day struggles to cope with outrageous domestic situations and royal duties.