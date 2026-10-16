Five reasons why John Krasinski is the ultimate man written by women

He listens to and respects the women who guided him

Behind Krasinski’s success is a history of valuing the insight of women. When he was on the verge of quitting acting entirely after a string of failed auditions, it was his mother who told him to hold out just a bit longer. Because he respected her perspective, he stayed in the industry and landed his career-defining role just three weeks later. This capacity to listen, yield to sound advice, and give credit to the women in his life completes the picture of a true modern gentleman.