Five of the weirdest Kim Kardashian controversies

Prattusa
The Marilyn Monroe dress debate
Kim Kardashian shocked the world by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown to the Met Gala. Historians were outraged when images surfaced suggesting the delicate fabric was torn. Kim defended herself by stating, "I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history," despite the massive online backlash.
The eerie birthday hologram
For her 40th birthday, Kanye West gifted the star a startlingly realistic hologram of her late father. The digital projection spoke directly to Kim, praising her career and parenting skills. While she called it a "special surprise from heaven," critics labelled the uncanny technological resurrection deeply unsettling and incredibly dystopian.
The bloody vampire facial
The reality television star sparked a massive bizarre beauty trend after undergoing an intense vampire facial. She posted terrifying selfies with her face entirely covered in her own splattered blood. Years later, Kim admitted she regretted the highly painful procedure, stating, "It was really rough and painful for me honestly."
The tone-deaf work advice
During a high-profile interview, the billionaire sparked outrage by telling women in business to "get your fucking ass up and work." She claimed nobody wants to work these days. Fans immediately blasted Kim for completely ignoring her immense privilege, immense wealth and the clear advantages of her incredibly famous family.
The Disneyland photoshop fail
Internet sleuths caught the entrepreneur bizarrely photoshopping her niece True’s face onto Stormi’s body in Disneyland pictures. After months of wild conspiracy theories, Kim finally confessed to the strange digital manipulation. She explained that Kylie Jenner refused to share the original photos, so she simply edited the images for aesthetics.