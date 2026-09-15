5 Indian celebs who traded their engineering degrees for Bollywood stardom

Prattusa
Before ruling the box office, Kriti Sanon completed her BTech in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering in Noida. Although she was a diligent student, acting eventually called her name.
Vicky Kaushal holds a degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai. Realising a traditional career wasn't for him during an industrial visit, Vicky took a massive risk. "I knew that was not my life. I couldn't have lived it, it would have been a very claustrophobic life," he admitted.
Known for her versatile roles, Taapsee Pannu is a qualified computer science engineer who even developed an application called FontSwap. Taapsee once joked about her educational path, humorously noting that in India "we only become engineers first to figure out later what we really want to become".
Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan pursued a BTech in Biotechnology while secretly auditioning for films. Balancing his academics with his passion was tough but he persevered and completed his exams. Kartik frequently recalls the days when he struggled through college to get good grades while harbouring dreams of a cinematic career.
Before becoming a beloved actor and national hero, Sonu Sood graduated with a degree in Electronics Engineering from Nagpur. The star packed his bags for Mumbai with an engineering background and massive dreams in his eyes. Today Sonu credits his technical education for instilling discipline and a strong work ethic.