5 moments that cemented Nick Jonas as India’s ‘National Jiju’

Prattusa
During an appearance with Jimmy Fallon, Nick Jonas officially acknowledged his beloved nickname. Explaining the term to an American audience, Nick affectionately revealed, "Jiju means elder sister's husband, so effectively I'm the older brother to India, which is pretty sweet." This sweet acknowledgement immediately won millions of hearts.
When the Jonas Brothers performed at Lollapalooza Mumbai, Indian fans loudly chanted the famous moniker. Leaning into the joke, Kevin Jonas introduced his sibling by saying, "Jiju, ladies and gentlemen." A blushing Nick blew a kiss and responded, "I love you all so much, thank you."
His deep respect for Indian culture solidifies his status. Madhu Chopra has openly praised how her son-in-law wholeheartedly accepts their heritage. She affectionately noted, "He is very respectful, appreciates Indian culture and lets us be as Indian as possible."
Nothing screams integration quite like performing in Hindi. During his Mumbai gig, the pop star thrilled the audience by singing a portion of a local hit alongside artist King. Nick completely owned the stage and referred to the host country as his extended family with a deep connection.
A viral video perfectly showcased his dedicated husband energy. Priyanka shared a hilarious clip of him struggling to unpin her complicated hairstyle inside a moving car using his phone's flashlight. This endearing display of affection proved he is just a regular partner trying to help out.