The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika look reveal; multiple shades of Saswata Chatterjee

Is Saswata Chatterjee the new bohurupi? In the ancient city where the Ganga flows like a silver thread through time, where every alley hums with secrets and every ghat has a ghost of its own, one man wears many faces — or perhaps many men wear the same one. In The Eken – Benaras e Bibhishika, the ace actor Saswata Chatterjee doesn’t just enter the story. He weaves through it, shapeshifting through roles like a whisper through temple bells.