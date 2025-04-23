Five Dev Patel films that shifted the representation of Indians in Hollywood

Prattusa Mallik
This film undeniably broke ground. While debated for its portrayal of poverty, it moved away from purely exoticised or stereotypical depictions of India prevalent in Hollywood. Dev Patel’s portrayal of Jamal was a departure from caricatures. He presented a young, intelligent and resilient protagonist from a marginalised background, whose story resonated globally.
While an ensemble cast film focused on British retirees, Dev Patel's role as Sonny Kapoor was significant. Sonny was a young Indian entrepreneur who was energetic, flawed and central to the narrative, offering a more contemporary and relatable Indian character within a Hollywood production.
Dev Patel’s portrayal of the adult Saroo, an Indian man adopted and raised in Australia, grappling with his identity and longing for his roots, presented a nuanced perspective on the Indian diaspora and the enduring connection to one’s homeland. It moved away from simplistic immigrant narratives and focused on a complex emotional journey.
This gripping film placed Indian characters at the heart of a real-life crisis. Dev’s portrayal of Arjun, a Sikh waiter who demonstrates immense courage and humanity during the Mumbai terrorist attacks, countered stereotypical portrayals by showcasing bravery and resilience of ordinary Indians in the face of terror.
Directed by and starring Dev Patel, this film marks a significant step towards more authentic and action-driven Indian narratives in Hollywood. Drawing inspiration from Hindu mythology and set in a fictionalised Mumbai, it presents a raw and visceral story of revenge and social justice. Dev’s vision and lead performance offer a departure from typical Western portrayals of India, bringing a gritty, contemporary Indian perspective to the genre.