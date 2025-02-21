As ‘Dragon’ registers advance booking of Rs 2.25 crore for the opening day, here are five Tamil films that broke pre-sales records

Kabali (2016)

This film created a pre-release storm with its stylish promos and the Rajinikanth’s charismatic screen presence.

Sarkar (2018)

This political action film generated immense pre-release hype due to its controversial subject matter and the hit combination of Vijay and director AR Murugadoss.

2.0 (2018)

This sci-fi extravaganza, featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, set new benchmarks for pre-sales with its grand scale, visual effects and the star power of its cast.

Beast (2022)

Another Vijay-starrer also witnessed phenomenal pre-sales, driven by the actor’s massive fan following.

Leo (2023)

This action-thriller, starring Vijay yet again, shattered pre-sales records not only in Tamil Nadu and but also worldwide!

