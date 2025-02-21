Five rom-coms starring Dhanush you must watch, as his directorial movie ‘NEEK’ releases today

Prattusa
Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008)
A remake of the Telugu hit Aadavari Matalaku Arthalu Verule, this film champions Dhanush's comedic timing in his attempt to win over the woman he loves.
Kutty (2010)
A remake of the Telugu film Arya, the story follows Dhanush as a carefree young man who falls for a girl who is already engaged.
Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014)
Despite having action elements, this film leaves room for plenty of lighthearted moments and a sweet romance between Dhanush and stunner Amala Paul.
Anegan (2015)
The film explores themes of reincarnation and features Dhanush in multiple roles, bringing a fresh take on love and destiny.
Thiruchitrambalam (2022)
This feel-good film narrates the story of a delivery driver as he navigates through his life, love and family, offering a heartwarming and innately funny take on modern relationships.