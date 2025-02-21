Five rom-coms starring Dhanush you must watch, as his directorial movie ‘NEEK’ releases today

Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008)

A remake of the Telugu hit Aadavari Matalaku Arthalu Verule, this film champions Dhanush's comedic timing in his attempt to win over the woman he loves.

Kutty (2010)

A remake of the Telugu film Arya, the story follows Dhanush as a carefree young man who falls for a girl who is already engaged.

Velaiilla Pattadhari (2014)

Despite having action elements, this film leaves room for plenty of lighthearted moments and a sweet romance between Dhanush and stunner Amala Paul.

Anegan (2015)

The film explores themes of reincarnation and features Dhanush in multiple roles, bringing a fresh take on love and destiny.

Thiruchitrambalam (2022)

This feel-good film narrates the story of a delivery driver as he navigates through his life, love and family, offering a heartwarming and innately funny take on modern relationships.

