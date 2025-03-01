Oscar-worthy worlds: Exploring the production designs of 2025’s best film sets!

The Brutalist

Production Designer Judy Becker and Set Decorator Patricia Cuccia bring Brutalist architecture to life in all its stark, poetic glory. The film’s centrepiece, The Institute, is a post-war masterpiece of exposed concrete and brick—minimalist, imposing and hauntingly beautiful

Conclave

Suzie Davies and Cynthia Sleiter had one challenge: recreate the Sistine Chapel and Vatican interiors… without actually filming there. The result? A breathtakingly detailed set that captures the grandeur and secrecy of a papal election

Dune: Part Two

Patrice Vermette and Shane Vieau craft an awe-inspiring Arrakis, blending Brutalist fortresses, vast deserts and colossal spaceships to create a world both ancient and otherworldly

Nosferatu

Craig Lathrop and Beatrice Brentnerová built 60 (yes, SIXTY) sets to turn 1830s Wisborg into a fog-drenched nightmare. From Orlok’s eerie lair to the crumbling streets, every detail drips with gothic horror

Wicked

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales transformed an English countryside farm into a fairytale dreamscape. We’re talking nine million tulips, a dazzling Yellow Brick Road, and Shiz University—a Gothic-meets-magical campus where students arrive by boat

