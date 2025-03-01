Oscar-worthy worlds: Exploring the production designs of 2025’s best film sets!

Michelle Rebekah John
The Brutalist
Production Designer Judy Becker and Set Decorator Patricia Cuccia bring Brutalist architecture to life in all its stark, poetic glory. The film’s centrepiece, The Institute, is a post-war masterpiece of exposed concrete and brick—minimalist, imposing and hauntingly beautiful
Conclave
Suzie Davies and Cynthia Sleiter had one challenge: recreate the Sistine Chapel and Vatican interiors… without actually filming there. The result? A breathtakingly detailed set that captures the grandeur and secrecy of a papal election
Dune: Part Two
Patrice Vermette and Shane Vieau craft an awe-inspiring Arrakis, blending Brutalist fortresses, vast deserts and colossal spaceships to create a world both ancient and otherworldly
Nosferatu
Craig Lathrop and Beatrice Brentnerová built 60 (yes, SIXTY) sets to turn 1830s Wisborg into a fog-drenched nightmare. From Orlok’s eerie lair to the crumbling streets, every detail drips with gothic horror
Wicked
Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales transformed an English countryside farm into a fairytale dreamscape. We’re talking nine million tulips, a dazzling Yellow Brick Road, and Shiz University—a Gothic-meets-magical campus where students arrive by boat